Apple Lists iPod Nano as ‘Obsolete’

Apple has officially put the 7th gen iPod Nano out to pasture by listing the device under ‘Vintage and Obsolete‘ products.

To clarify, the ‘Vintage’ list contains Apple products that haven’t received any updates for 5 to 7 years. After that, it’s officially classified as obsolete.

The final iPod Nano version came out in 2015 and was a refresh of the 7th gen model. New colors were added but the design was untouched. In mid 2017 the iPod Nano and the iPod Shuffle was discontinued, which left the iPod Touch as the sole survivor. Then 2020 came along the device was added to the vintage list.

Products on Apple’s ‘Vintage’ list may still get hardware service from Apple and its service providers but the repair components are subject to availability. Obsolete products, on the other hand are no longer eligible for hardware service.

Apple has also added the 5th gen iPod Touch to the ‘Vintage and Obsolete’ list.