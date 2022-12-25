iLoungeNewsiPod

Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Gets a $99 Discount

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple’s newest iPad Pro is leaps and bounds better than what it was several years ago.

Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

Today, you can snag an 11-inch iPad Pro M2 WiFi model with 512GB storage for just $999.99, down from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) $1,099.00 $1,039.00 Buy on Amazon

Featuring an edge to edge Liquid Retina XDR display, the colors and details are more vibrant and sharper than ever. The new M2 chip makes short work of apps and games, and can even handle multitasking with ease.

At the bottom is a USB-C port for charging and connecting peripherals. You can also pair the tablet with a Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard, or the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

The M2 iPad can also be used for video calls, with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and Center Stage at the front. All-day battery in a more portable form makes this your go-to machine for work or play.

Get the discounted M2 iPad Pro today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.