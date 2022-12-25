Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Gets a $99 Discount

Apple’s newest iPad Pro is leaps and bounds better than what it was several years ago.

Today, you can snag an 11-inch iPad Pro M2 WiFi model with 512GB storage for just $999.99, down from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

Featuring an edge to edge Liquid Retina XDR display, the colors and details are more vibrant and sharper than ever. The new M2 chip makes short work of apps and games, and can even handle multitasking with ease.

At the bottom is a USB-C port for charging and connecting peripherals. You can also pair the tablet with a Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard, or the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

The M2 iPad can also be used for video calls, with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and Center Stage at the front. All-day battery in a more portable form makes this your go-to machine for work or play.

Get the discounted M2 iPad Pro today!