Buy latest model of Apple iPod Touch (256 GB) for $379

Are you looking for the latest model of the Apple iPod Touch? Amazon has the right deal for you. Amazon now offers Apple iPad’s 256 GB latest model with a discount. Now you can buy it for $379.99. The original price of this model is $399.

Apple iPod

With 256 GB now you can have more storage for your favorite content. It even supports several AR apps. The design is also well-crafted. It has a 4-inch Retina display which looks brilliant. The colors are quite vivid. It is easy to carry around and feels good in hands too.

What’s best is the latest model has Apple’s A10 Fusion chip. It is one of the fastest chips and offers 2x faster performance. This chip also offers 3x faster graphics. So if you are a fan of gaming, you won’t need to worry about graphics while using this iPod Touch.

This model also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can use both these to connect with other devices. It also offers Group FaceTime which you can use to connect family and friends at the same time.

Now you have a chance to get a discount when you buy this latest model of Apple iPad Touch 256GB on Amazon.