Deals: Get 5% off on the new iPod Touch

Amazon is taking off $19.01 from the Space Gray model of the iPod Touch with 256GB storage space. It is the latest model of the iPod Touch. So, if you want to buy the latest model with a discount then you should head towards Amazon. The original price of this model is $399, but with this deal, you can get it only for $379.99.

Apple iPod Touch

The iPod Touch is an amazing product. It is small and is easy to carry around. It is your perfect partner when you go out on walks or even jogging. Now you can have gaming and you can listen to the audio content right from your pocket. It has a beautiful 4-inch Retina display. now you can play your favorite games anytime you want.

The latest model of the iPod Touch is fast. It is based on Apple’s A10 Fusion chip. You can also have connectivity using both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Also, it is the 256GB model, it means now you can store more.

Make sure that you buy it from Amazon before the deal ends. Now is your chance to save $19.01 on the space gray latest Apple iPod Touch on Amazon.