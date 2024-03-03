iPod

Images of black iPod Hi-Fi surface online

By Samantha Wiley
iPod Hi-Fi

Photos of an unreleased iPod Hi-Fi have made its rounds on the internet.

Advertisements

X posts from user Jose_Cong show a black iPod Hi-Fi in various angles, along with the words ‘tell me this is not badass?’ The variant has lost the white color and has been replaced with a black cover. The all-black iPod Hi-Fi is believed to be the ‘only black HiFi in existence’, with Cong saying that he helped with the development of the speaker. The leaker also said that the device was a ‘marvel of a design for its time’ and claims that it could be the sole survivor in the black color scheme.

iPod Hi-Fi

The iPod Hi-Fi was launched as a boombox speaker system in 2006 as an accompaniment for the iPod. However, it was not continued and dropped a year later. The all-black version has not made it to retail or online stores.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
iOS to gain ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ soon
1 Min Read
iPhone and iPad Chips
New leak shows upcoming iPhone and iPad chips
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Get a $60 Discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple savings balance limit set to $1 million
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
50-plus movies added to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 gains new beta firmware
1 Min Read
Anker
Anker’s 100W USB-C GaN II Charger Gets $32 Discount
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra project paused
1 Min Read
Apple Self-Repair Service
Apple self-repair service to include M3 Macs
1 Min Read
Neuromancer
‘Neuromancer’ slated for Apple TV+ launch
1 Min Read
Anker Power Station
Save $40 on the 60,000 mAh Anker Power Station
1 Min Read
Lost your password?