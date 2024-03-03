Images of black iPod Hi-Fi surface online

Photos of an unreleased iPod Hi-Fi have made its rounds on the internet.

X posts from user Jose_Cong show a black iPod Hi-Fi in various angles, along with the words ‘tell me this is not badass?’ The variant has lost the white color and has been replaced with a black cover. The all-black iPod Hi-Fi is believed to be the ‘only black HiFi in existence’, with Cong saying that he helped with the development of the speaker. The leaker also said that the device was a ‘marvel of a design for its time’ and claims that it could be the sole survivor in the black color scheme.

The iPod Hi-Fi was launched as a boombox speaker system in 2006 as an accompaniment for the iPod. However, it was not continued and dropped a year later. The all-black version has not made it to retail or online stores.