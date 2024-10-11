iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano enter obsolete list

The last iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano released models have entered Apple’s obsolete list.

The latest iPod models that were released in 2017 have been placed in the obsolete list, along with the new color options of the fourth-generation iPod Shuffle and the seventh-generation iPod Nano. On the iPhone side, the iPhone 6 was added to the obsolete list as well, although the iPhone 6 Plus went sooner in April but the base model was sold via resellers in certain regions.

On the iPad and Mac side, the sixth-generation iPad and the 12-inch MacBook which was released in 2017 have entered the vintage list. An Apple device is considered ‘obsolete’ 7 years after Apple stopped distribution of the model. On the other hand, an Apple device is considered ‘vintage’ 5 years after Apple stopped selling the model. Repairs can be done for vintage products when parts for them are available.