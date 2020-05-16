iPod Touch drops to $359

Apple iPod Touch allows you to play your favorite content and play your favorite games. If you are trying to get a discount on the latest model of the iPod Touch, then you should visit Amazon.

Only a few of the latest 256GB Model of Apple iPod Touch is available on Amazon with a $39.05 discount. Grab one before the stock finishes.

Apple iPod Touch

It is the Apple iPod (Pink) with 256GB storage space. This model has a 4-inch retina display. You can have loads of apps on the screen. Now you have a chance to play your favorite games, thanks t the 256 GB storage.

This model comes with an Apple A10 Fusion Chip. It gives 2 times faster performance and three times better graphic performance. It also has 2GB RAM which allows you to load multiple apps without any issue.

Everyone likes to have a gadget that has long battery life. Not many devices give a battery backup of 40 hours. With this latest model of the Apple iPod Touch, you will get 40 hours of battery for playback and 8 hours when you play videos. The camera is an 8MP sensor that you can use to record 1080p videos. It also has a FaceTime HD camera for making FaceTime calls.

Now is your chance to grab this deal on Amazon before it ends. Buy the latest model of the iPod Touch available in Pink color only for $359.95 and save $39.05.