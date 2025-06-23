iPod

macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire

The latest macOS software will no longer support FireWire connectivity, as seen in the beta version.

Advertisements

Apple might be dropping support for FireWire with the latest macOS system. The developer beta revealed that FireWire 800 and FireWire 400 are considered as ‘legacy’, which means they will not allow external drives and iPod models with FireWire to connect to the computer. Earlier versions, including the macOS Sequoia, had them in the System Settings, but it seems that option is gone from the upcoming software.

macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire

The end of FireWire support is not a sure thing, as Apple might introduce it further down the beta testing cycle. The technology could still make an appearance in later betas or the public release. Apple designed FireWire and was quickly integrated into the IEEE 1394 platform for non-Apple devices. Mac users will need an adapter to connect older drives and iPods to their computers.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
1 Min Read
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
1 Min Read
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
1 Min Read
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?