macOS Tahoe Cuts Off Support for FireWire

The latest macOS software will no longer support FireWire connectivity, as seen in the beta version.

Apple might be dropping support for FireWire with the latest macOS system. The developer beta revealed that FireWire 800 and FireWire 400 are considered as ‘legacy’, which means they will not allow external drives and iPod models with FireWire to connect to the computer. Earlier versions, including the macOS Sequoia, had them in the System Settings, but it seems that option is gone from the upcoming software.

The end of FireWire support is not a sure thing, as Apple might introduce it further down the beta testing cycle. The technology could still make an appearance in later betas or the public release. Apple designed FireWire and was quickly integrated into the IEEE 1394 platform for non-Apple devices. Mac users will need an adapter to connect older drives and iPods to their computers.