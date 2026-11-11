OG iPod Released 25 Years Ago

25 years ago, the original iPod by Apple was released on November 10. Today marks the 25th anniversary after releasing in 2001. The music player was priced at $399 back then and only worked with a Mac. The iPod turned out to be one of the biggest and most iconic products that Apple released and helped Apple move outside the computer business. The first iPod was announced by Steve Jobs during a small press event on October 23 at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, where 1000 songs could be brought in your pocket. The iPod featured an LCD monochrome display, a scroll wheel, 10 hours of playback, and a hard drive with 5GB.

iTunes was required by the original iPod while the FireWire Connection charged the devices battery and connection, and automatic synchronization allowed for playlists and music to be copied from the library of iTunes of the owner. Apple stated that in under 10 seconds you could transfer an entire CD into your iPod and 1000 songs in well under 10 minutes.

Revisions for hardware were immediately made, where the iPod 2 featured a scroll wheel that was touch-sensitive, while the iPod 3 featured a Dock Connector with 30-pins back in 2003. The full-size iPod got a display with color the year after, and in 2005, it got playback for video. In January 2004, the iPod Mini was announced, which was the first time the device got an extension, featuring an enclosure with anodized aluminum that was smaller, and the Click Wheel was introduced. The iPod nano and iPod shuffle were introduced the year after, where the nano changed the mini, featuring a thinner design while the nano had a display that had simpler and smaller music players. In 2007, the company sold 100 million iPods after being released in just under 6 years. The iPod Classic was discontinued by Apple in 2014, September after the last revision the hardware received.