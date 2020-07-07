Save $30 on the 256GB Apple iPod Touch (PRODUCT RED)

The Apple iPod Touch lets you play your favorite content and games. Now you can have a collection of your favorite content with this 256GB model of the iPod Touch in your pocket. It is the Apple iPod Touch (Product RED).

Amazon is offering big discounts on the Product RED, now when you buy this model on Amazon you will save $30. The original price of this model is $399, however, with this Amazon deal, you will get it for $369.

Apple iPod Touch

Like all other iPod Touch models, it also comes with a 4-inch retina display. It offers great colors and view angles. It also comes with multi-touch IPS technology. This model also has support for the AR apps. It has a front-facing and a rear camera.

Now you can easily Group FaceTime with your friends and family any time. It uses the Apple A10 Fusion Chip which gives two times faster performance and three times faster graphics.

When you buy the Product RED Apple redirects 100% of eligible proceeds from this product to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response. So, now besides saving money, you can also save lives and contribute more to the community.

Make sure that you buy this iPod Touch Product RED with 256GB storage on Amazon and save $30.