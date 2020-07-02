Save 5% on the new Apple iPod Touch (Pink) on Amazon

With the Apple iPod Touch, you can play your favorite audio and video content and games. The latest model of the iPod Touch is now available at a discount on Amazon. The 32GB model is now available only for $189.95 instead of the original price i.e., $199. It means that you save $9.05 on this Amazon deal.

Apple iPod Touch

This Pink model of Apple iPod Touch has 32GB storage space. The size of the display is only 4-inch and it is a retina display that has multi-touch IPS technology. Apple iPod Touch also supports AR apps. Now you can have all this in your pocket. It also gives two times faster performance than the previous models as it uses the Apple A10 Fusion chip. It also supports three times faster graphics.

This iPod Touch also includes lighting to USB Cable and EarPods with a 3.5mm headphone plug. You can also make Group FaceTime calls and connect also using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The best thing about this iPod Touch is battery life. If offers 40 hours of battery timing for playing audio and 8 hours of continuous video playback. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this offer and save $9.05 on Amazon.