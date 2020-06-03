The new iPod Touch with 256GB drops to $369

Amazon is offering even more discounts on the Silver iPod Touch with 256GB. The original price of the product is $399 and Amazon is currently offering it only for $369.99. It means that you can now save $29.01 when you buy this model of iPod Touch. Previously it was available for $379.99 and Amazon has taken an extra $10 off.

Apple iPod Touch

This model has 256 GB storage which means you can store all of your favorite content. This model of the iPod Touch also supports many AR apps. It has a brilliant 4-inch Retina display. Also, the inclusion of the Apple A10 Fusion Chip which gives two times faster performance and also supports three times faster graphics.

It means that now you can run several apps on your iPod and be at ease. Now you can listen to the audio content or play your favorite games with ease. This model also has Group FaceTime which allows you to make HD calls.

So, if you wish that you have some extra discount on this iPod Touch model with 256 GB storage and in Silver color, then you should buy it on Amazon. Now you can save $29.01 on this Apple iPod Touch on Amazon.