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Iran Lists Potential Targets Including Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Iran Lists Potential Targets Including Apple

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps posted on Telegram today, warning that Apple is one of many large companies in America that may be a target in the middle of the conflict between Israel and America.


The post has listed 18 companies as real targets; the targets listed are Tesla, JP Morgan, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Cisco, IBM, and many more, as the post accuses the companies of serving as spies for the government in the United States.

Iran Lists Potential Targets Including Apple

America and Iran are currently at war, and going after major American Companies may have severe consequences, such as an increase in price across all products, not just gas. 

The conflict between the two countries is aimed at permanently stopping the influence of Iran in regional militaries and reported nuclear weapon programs leading to the U.S targeting military sites in the country.


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