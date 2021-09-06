It took 4 artists and a week to complete the hand-painted ‘Privacy’ Apple mural

Apple artist Hailey Badonivac recently went on social media to discuss her work on TikTok and Instagram.

The artist detailed how she and three other colleagues painted the building-sized ad mural for Privacy on iPhone. The 125-foot mural apparently took 4 artists and a whole week to be completed.

Instead of the usual hanging of banners or print, Apple chose to work with artists for its advertising. The mural simply said ‘Privacy. That’s iPhone’, which is something that the company worked hard to feature to its customers year in and year out.

Just recently Apple received mixed reactions when it introduced a scanner for iCloud photos to check for CSAM, or child sexual abuse material. Users, as well as privacy experts and cybersecurity firms were averse to the feature, and Apple mentioned that it won’t abandon its privacy technologies. Due to the controversy it has caused, CSAM detection is currently under pause and postponed for the moment.