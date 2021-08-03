Italy is the focus in next Apple Map revamp

Apple is eyeing Italy as its next region for a revamped Maps app after making the rounds in Spain, Portugal, Ireland, the UK, Canada and the United States.

The Cupertino-based firm has promised a new and improved Maps, with faster speed, more accurate navigation, better road coverage and more detailed locations. Justin O’Beirne, Apple Maps enthusiast reported that Apple had begun testing it across the peninsula, which includes the Vatican City and San Marino. Only devices with iOS 15 public betas and developer builds will be able to see the updates for now, but all users in Australia and Italy should be getting it by the end of 2021.

Last year Apple promised that the improved Maps experience will roll out across Europe, which means other regions should quickly follow suit. One feature to look forward to are comprehensive details on shopping malls, airports, parks, buildings and roads, as well as sports venues such as tennis courts and baseball fields, among others.