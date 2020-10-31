Italy receives transit directions on Apple Maps

Commuters in Italy will now find Apple Maps more useful as a new feature has appeared for the country.

Apple Maps has been recently updated to provide transit directions in Italy and its populous regions. Prior to this the same features have been added to Rome.

Apple Maps users can now check for directions using their Apple Watch or iPhone and choosing the Transit button or tab in-app. This is also available in iPad and Mac.

Supported modes of transportation include trams, buses, trains and more. Cities that have the transit directions are currently Venice, Florence, Genoa, Palermo, Turin, Naples and Milan.

To see the new transit directions mode the user’s Apple Maps must be updated to the latest version. The app is free to download on the App Store and is compatible with Apple devices.

Transit direction availability can be viewed on Apple’s official website.