iTunes gets Windows update for new iPad models

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

The iTunes software for Windows has been updated to 12.13.2 along with support for the newly-released iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

The iTunes 12.13.2 update came in recently and had software for recognizing the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. For the Mac, iTunes has been phased out and replaced with the TV app and Finder for viewing and purchasing movies and similar content. However, Apple did not do the same for Windows and kept the iTunes app, constantly updating it to the newest version every few months or so.

iPad

The latest update is 12.13.2 and is available to download for Windows users. For Windows users, simply head to the official Apple.com website or update iTunes through the Microsoft Store app. The previous update was in December when Apple introduced various bug and security fixes.

