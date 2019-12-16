Catalina and Dark Mode added to iTunes Remote App

The iTunes Remote app gets updated with Apple TV and Apple Music apps in the Catalina OS, fulfilling a promise that was made earlier during the week.

In the macOS 10.15.2 and iOS update , the iTunes Remote app gets an update that allows it to control TV and Music app playback within the Catalina environment.

In iOS 13, Remote app now has the Dark Mode, which can be useful for those who don’t like the bright glare as they navigate on their iPhones during nighttime. Keep in mind that this feature is only available for those who are on iOS 13 or later.

iTunes Remote can be downloaded for free on the App Store. As per its namesake, users can turn their iPhones into a ‘remote control’ to play, pause or stop music and other content on the Mac. Update to the latest version to enjoy the new features.