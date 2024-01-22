iTunes TV show and Movie wishlists to reappear

iOS 17.3 will bring back a lost feature of TV and movie wishlists in the iTunes app.

Access to the wishlist was brought back in tvOS 17.2 a few days before the update launched. However, iPad and iPhone users had no way to see it on their devices running iPadOS 17.2 and iOS 17.2. Apple introduced the feature on the beta version of iPadOS 17.3 and iOS 17.3, which makes the ‘go to your wish list’ button appear in iTunes and under the ‘Movie and TV Show’ sections. Going to this section will give the user access to his or her wishlist and content added in the past.

Users will be able to see their saved lists in the section, but the feature may not last forever. The Apple TV app transitioned from a wishlist function to an ‘Up Next’ interface.