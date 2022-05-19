New iTunes update for Windows includes security patches

Apple has released a new iTunes version for Windows that addresses security vulnerabilities within the platform.

iTunes version 12.12.4 was released Wednesday and contained several security fixes for flaws in the software. Issues in AppleGraphicsControl, an iTunes vulnerability and an ImageIO issue that leads to unwanted code execution, elevate attacker privileges and unexpected app termination have been patched.

Furthermore, a Mobile Device Service issue where attackers could erase files without permission, as well as a WebKit vulnerability that allowed external code execution.

It’s believed that these vulnerabilities were not used in the wild and the patch arrived in a timely manner. The complete patch notes and information may be viewed on Apple’s official website.

iTunes 12.12.4 is now available to download for all iTunes Windows users and can be found on Apple.com as well as the Windows Store. iTunes is free to download and install.