Recategorized iTunes for Windows launches

iTunes for Windows is now split into several apps, namely Devices, TV, and Music.

Apple launched its official replacement app for iTunes on Windows after testing it for some time. A long preview was made and with it, support for iTunes. Apple Devices, Apple TV, and Apple Music are multiple platforms and mirror the exact apps found on Mac machines. PC users can download the Devices, TV, and Music apps separately and manage them for accessing Apple TV and Apple Music content.

In January 2023 Apple launched a preview capacity of Apple TV, Apple Devices, and Apple Music, and steadily added updates to make it better. The Cupertino-based company removed the ‘preview’ label recently. While Music and TV are self-explanatory, Devices is an app for restoring, managing, backing up, and updating their iPads and iPhones while using a PC. It’s worth noting that the recategorized apps require Windows 10 or later.