iTunes

Recategorized iTunes for Windows launches

By Samantha Wiley
iTunes

iTunes for Windows is now split into several apps, namely Devices, TV, and Music.

Advertisements

Apple launched its official replacement app for iTunes on Windows after testing it for some time. A long preview was made and with it, support for iTunes. Apple Devices, Apple TV, and Apple Music are multiple platforms and mirror the exact apps found on Mac machines. PC users can download the Devices, TV, and Music apps separately and manage them for accessing Apple TV and Apple Music content.

iTunes

In January 2023 Apple launched a preview capacity of Apple TV, Apple Devices, and Apple Music, and steadily added updates to make it better. The Cupertino-based company removed the ‘preview’ label recently. While Music and TV are self-explanatory, Devices is an app for restoring, managing, backing up, and updating their iPads and iPhones while using a PC. It’s worth noting that the recategorized apps require Windows 10 or later.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Music
New Apple Music Superbowl ad goes online
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 188 released
1 Min Read
Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Grab Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack at 60% Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
Upcoming OLED iPad Pro not severely priced
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
US Government puts out Apple Vision Pro PSA
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV+ scores new Lily Gladstone Sundance film
1 Min Read
BLUEAIR Air Purifier
Get the BLUEAIR Air Purifier at 50% Off
1 Min Read
Swift Student Challenge
Swift Student Challenge 2024 launches
1 Min Read
YouTube Vision Pro App
YouTube Vision Pro app ‘On the Roadmap’
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro could soon launch in China in May
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
AirPods 2 is Discounted at $39 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple publishes Vision Pro fitting tips
1 Min Read
Lost your password?