Studio Ghibli films now available on iTunes

Studio Ghibli films, previously only available on Blu-Ray and DVD are now available as digital copies in the iTunes Store. Some of the movies include Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Porco Rosso, Only Yesterday and Howl’s Moving Castle.

You can get the English or Japanese version of films that were written, produced or directed by Hayao Miyazaki for $19.99 apiece. There’s also an option to get the 6-Film Collection by Studio Ghibli for just $99.99 and save $20 in the process.

GKids, a US-based film distributor mentioned that animated films from Studio Ghibli will arrive on digital distribution platforms. Now, you can watch these award-winning movies on the Apple TV app or the iTunes Store.

In 2020, films made by Hayao Miyazaki will become available to stream on the internet when HBO Max, a subscription-based platform goes online.