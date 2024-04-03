iWork apps gets update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple’s iWork apps have received a series of updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Release notes for the iWork app update can be found on each device. The Mac apps have a slightly different release note while the iPhone and iPad are nearly the same. Keynote has a new slides look, in-app notifications appear for collaborative presentations, quality and file format preservations for HEIC, improved slide transition compatibility, and performance improvements across the board.

The Numbers app update features in-app notifications for collaborative work, file format preservation and quality for HEIC photos, and performance improvements. The Pages update allows users to hold the Command key for non-contiguous paragraphs, sentences, and words, in-app notifications for collaborative work, HEIC photo file and quality preservation, and performance improvements.

The iWork app update is now live and available to download on the Mac, iPhone, and iPad App Stores.