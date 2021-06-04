iWork apps updated with new tools and links

Keynote, Numbers and Pages have received a number of updates on both macOS and iOS front, notably an improved teacher progress viewing and being able to link document elements on web addresses.

Apple’s presentation, spreadsheet and word processor apps all have new versions and adds new linking features as well as making it easier for teachers. For Numbers and Pages Apple has updated its App Store entry and says that users can now ‘link to phone numbers, email addresses and web pages from text boxes, drawings, images, lines, shapes and more’.

In the past the app allows users to highlight numbers or text and turn them into web links. Now, the feature extends to elements such as charts.

The Schoolwork app now allows teachers to view student progress, including time spent and word count when assigning activities. The feature applies to both Numbers and Pages.

Users will need to update to the latest version of iWork on iOS or macOS to see the new changes.