Apple updates iWork to make working on the go easier – Pages, Keynote, Numbers

Apple has updated it’s productivity suite iWork which includes the apps – Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. According to the company, the new features will enable users to present their work in new ways and also bring improvements to working on the go. All the new updates are now available for all supported machines.

The presentation making app Keynote now includes more ways of making the content engaging, includes the ability of adding a live camera to view to the slides, and new multi-presenter options. The option to use the front-facing camera for live video feed will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Mac users can also connect external cameras of their choice to use this feature.

Pages on iPhone receive major updates that optimize the app further for the small screen. Reading and editing documents will now be easier on the iPhone, on the go. The text in Pages has been enlarged to improve readability on the iPhone, to fit the display full screen. The resizing also includes images and drawings, including tables, so as to make sure they are easily editable and viewable.

Numbers now has pivot tables which will allow users to easily manage their data. Users will be able to group, summarize, and rearrange their data.

“Whether they are in the office, at school, or working remotely, users around the world love Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for their powerful features, ease of use, and seamless experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Today, we’re adding even more power and capability to these apps with new productivity and collaboration features that enable anyone to create more personal and compelling presentations, make working with documents on iPhone a breeze, and bring full-featured pivot tables to mobile for the first time.”