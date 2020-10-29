Jabra Elite 85h gets an amazing $100 Off

Upgrade to better sounds and noise-canceling technology without having to spend a ridiculous amount of money. Today, the Jabra Elite 85h is now just $149.99, down $100 from its original price of $249.99 on Amazon.

The Elite 85h has a list of features you’ll love, starting with the active noise canceling system. Smartsound Audio is exclusive to the Jabra ecosystem and automatically adjusts for the best possible sound.

Also, the ANC Bluetooth headphone uses 6 mics to deliver unequaled call quality, blocking out wind and background noise. Last but not least, a single full charge can deliver an impressive playback time of up to 36 hours.

The Jabra Elite 85h is an excellent daily driver for work, exercise and entertainment purposes. The price was a steal at $249.99 compared to other brands, but with the $100 off it becomes a deal you shouldn’t ignore. Buy and experience better audio today!