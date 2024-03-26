News

Jackery’s Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station is $130 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Jackery’s Solar Generator

Reducing your carbon footprint is now more affordable and within reach. Today, the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus with SolarSaga Solar Panel is down to just $449 from its original price of $580 on Amazon.

The Jackery 300 Power Station is everything you’d need to get started, including a 100W solar panel, an AC charge cable, and a DC to USB-C adapter. Featuring a 288Wh LiFePO4 battery that can charge a laptop to full three times and a phone up to 13 times, you won’t ever run out of juice even if you’re outdoors or camping. For output, you get a PD100 W bi-directional USB-C and AC for powering small appliances and equipment, and there’s even a built-in light when you need it.

Jackery’s Solar Generator

Charging the Jackery 300 only takes four hours via solar panels, and the company has added advanced lithium technology and physical protection to ensure utmost safety. Buy it today!

