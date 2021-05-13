Jamf, an Apple enterprise management company has announced that it is acquiring Wandera, a zero trust cloud security solutions company. Wandera is a leader in zero trust cloud security and by acquiring Wander, Jamf will further strengthen the security services it offers for enterprises.

According to IDC, in 2020, the average penetration of macOS computers has increased since 2019 in the United States. Jamf notes that the increasing number of macOS computers would mean that there will be a higher requirement of security services for Apple’s Mac systems. The number of attacks to the Mac computers are expected to grow in the near future.

Single source platform by combining Jamf & Wandera

“In order to lead Apple Enterprise Management and best serve the growing number of organizations using Apple at work, Jamf needs to fill the gap between what users want and what the enterprise requires,” said Dean Hager, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jamf. “The combination of Wandera and Jamf will provide our customers a single source platform that handles deployment, Application Lifecycle Management, policies, filtering, and security capabilities across all Apple devices while delivering Zero Trust Network Access for all mobile workers.”

Leading Apple enterprise management company Jamf to acquire zero trust cloud security company Wandera

As part of the agreement between Jamf and Wandera, Jamf will reportedly purchase Wandera for a total of $400 million.

“Jamf and Wandera are able to take advantage of the immense market opportunity to shape the future of the zero trust cloud. We are thrilled to be joining forces with the leader in Apple Enterprise Management,” said Eldar Tuvey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Wandera. “We founded Wandera to make security simple in a zero trust world. By combining with Jamf, we can offer our customers a truly integrated access and security platform, with exceptional ease of use, speed, scalability and reliability. Together, we accelerate our customers’ ability to seamlessly and securely keep their employees connected, no matter where they are.”