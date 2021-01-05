Jamf Reaches 47,000 customer and 20+ million device milestone

Jamf, an Apple enterprise management firm has reached new company milestones today with more than 47K customers and 20 million devices serviced.

Businesses, hospitals, government organizations, and schools use Jamf for Apple device management and run on 16 out of 20 top US hospitals, 7 of 10 in the Fortune 500 tech companies, the 10 best global universities, and all the biggest banks in the US.

In 2020 alone the enterprise management software was installed in 4+ million devices and with 10,000 customers, and is now on 24 out of 25 most valuable brands based on Forbes’ list.

Jamf CEO Dean Hager said how the company reached 13 years in 2015 and saw a huge rise in professionals using Apple products at work, to which they pursued a mission to power the new workforce and reached 20 million devices in 2020, empowering students, teachers, doctors, nurses and employees around the world.