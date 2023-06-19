News

Japan adds alternate app store law

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
App Store

Japan is introducing a set of laws that will force Apple to offer alternate app stores on iOS.

Various countries are asking tech companies Apple and Google to assume an open platform and allows third-party app installation options. The Digital Markets Act by the EU, for example, requires Apple and other companies to provide app installation options and alternative payment systems.

Now its seems that Japan is making similar moves. As per The Japan Times, the government has notified Google and Apple that they should allow users to download apps through services in order to ‘stimulate competition and reduce app prices’

The Japanese government is compiling a list of ‘prohibited actions’ for operating system providers to prevent bias on their own payment platforms and services. Apple has not released a statement about the move, but it’s a known proponent that CEO Tim Cook is not a fan of this, saying that security and privacy could be compromised when this happens.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Lost your password?