Japan Apple Books now has manga webtoon content

Apple Books users in Japan can now access the app and manga webtoons.

Apple continues to expand its content category after introducing AI-narrated audiobooks recently. In Japan, users can now read webtoons in-app, which Apple describes as ‘vertical reading manga’. In a statement, Apple said that Japanese customers like reading manga, books, and listening to audiobooks, and that the feature is just one of the many ways the company adds to the ‘entertainment experience’

The Cupertino-based company further iterated that Japanese users can access the category page in the ‘Manga Store’ section in Apple Books. Apple Books is an app that’s available on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Currently, this feature is exclusive to Japan, and it’s not yet clear whether Apple intends to introduce mange webtoons to other regions.

Apple Books webtoon manga contains several exclusive content, including serialized webtoons. Daily episodes are added to the platform as they’re published.