Japanese ‘Year of the Rabbit’ special AirTags out now

Apple is selling new, limited edition AirTags for the Japanese New Year.

Customers in Japan can avail of the promotion by purchasing an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or an iPhone SE. The special AirTag will have a unique engraving of a cute bunny on the shell. As an added bonus, an iPhone purchase warrants an 8,000 yen gift card as well. It’s worth noting that only the first 30,000 customers will be eligible to get the limited edition AirTag.

In line with this promotion, customers can also get gift cards of up to 32,000 yen with the purchase of eligible Apple products on January 2 and 3. An Apple Watch usually comes with a bonus of 8,000 yen, while Mac models can come with a 32,000 yen gift card.

Only eligible items purchased through the online store and retail shops can receive the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ AirTags.