Jazz Up Your Music Listening Sessions with the Discounted Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds

If springing for the latest AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro is expensive, you’ll want to look into this. Today, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

Instead of plain white color you can choose Midnight Black, Fog Gray or Dusk Purple. The Liberty 3 Pro is laden with great features, including a coaxial dual driver that delivers excellent sound on opposite ends of the spectrum, active noise canceling for optimized sounds and a personalized fit, triple-point ergonomic shape and in-ear pressure relief technology for all-day wear.

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro promises up to 32 hours of playback with the charging case. You can use the Soundcore app to customize your earbuds further, including its EQ, surround and touch controls.

$20 off is icing on the cake for the discounted Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds. Get it at only $149.99 today!