JBL’s Tunetastic noise-canceling headphones are just $99

Now is the time to try out active noise-canceling if you haven’t done so yet. Being able to block out unwanted external noise, such as that neighbor, family member or traffic can do wonders for your music and video watching experience!

Today, the Tune 750 Headphones by JBL is down to just $99.95 from its original price of $129.95 on Amazon. Aside from the premium JBL Pure Bass Sound you also get the aforementioned ANC, or active noise-canceling feature for uninterrupted listening.

JBL’s Tunetastic noise-canceling Headphones

The wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphones can last up to 15 hours on a single full charge and only requires two hours to do so. It also has a mic that works with voice assistants and hands-free calling. You can fold it up and stash it conveniently in your bag when not in use.

The JBL Tune 750 is available in Black, Blue, White or Coral. Get a pair today before it’s too late!