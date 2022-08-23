JD Power gives Apple Card top rank for customer satisfaction

JD Power has awarded the Apple Card the best in customer satisfaction for two years now.

In an online announcement, Apple and Goldman Sachs, the makers of Apple Card, have received top awards in the JD Power annual US Credit Card Satisfaction Study within the ‘Midsize Credit Card Issuer’ category. The proclamation came a week after Goldman Sachs came under fire for complaints regarding disputed transactions and issues with customer service.

Apple Card was introduced to the public 3 years ago and is only available to US residents. The credit card is usually managed within the Wallet app and through the Apple Watch and iPhone. Apple’s card features daily cash back, a finance-free option for Apple products, a spending chart that’s color coded, and no other fees beyond overdue balance interest.

Apple Card users can ask for a physical card so they can use it in stores that don’t accept contactless payments.