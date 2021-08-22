JD Power Hails Apple Card as ‘Best in Customer Satisfaction’

A recent study by JD Power shows that the Apple Card is the best in customer satisfaction in the mid-sized issuer card segment.

The Apple Card gained a score of 864.1 in the 2021 Credit Card Satisfaction Study, the highest across categories. This includes key moments, rewards, services, benefits, communication, credit card terms and interaction.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple Pay VP said they were excited about the first win from JD Power since the card was introduced two years ago. Bailey mentioned how they wanted the Apple Card to help customers and lead them to better financial lives, and that the recognition serves as a meaningful reminder to them. The Apple Pay VP states they look forward to delivering support and service as it expands to more customers in the United States.

Apple partnered up with Goldman Sachs to launch the Apple Card in 2019. It’s currently only available in the US.