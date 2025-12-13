News

Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney

By Samantha Wiley
Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney

Jeff Williams, a former chief operating officer at Apple, might join the board of directors of Disney soon. Williams received nominations from the company’s board of directors to become an independent director. He will be in the 2026 elections at the yearly shareholders meeting.


Williams was with Apple for 10 years as the chief operating officer and was responsible for the worldwide operations, support, and customer service of the company. He was also the head of the health initiatives and engineering of the Apple Watch, along with the design team from around two years ago up to his retirement.

Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney

The board of directors at Disney will have 11 members, adding Jeff Williams, who stated he is looking forward to contributing to the company’s growth, and will then be joining Mary Barra, GM CEO, Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, Bob Iger, Jeremy Darroch, former CEO at Sky, and James Gorman, former Executive Chairman at Morgan Stanley, and others.


Latest News
Get Free 3 Months of Apple Arcade When You Buy and Redeem an Apple Gift Card
Get Free 3 Months of Apple Arcade When You Buy and Redeem an Apple Gift Card
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant
iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple is Making More Foldable iPhones Than Initially Anticipated
Apple is Making More Foldable iPhones Than Initially Anticipated
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
1 Min Read
Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year
Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year
1 Min Read
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
1 Min Read
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
1 Min Read
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
1 Min Read
Apple's GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
Apple’s GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
1 Min Read
Lost your password?