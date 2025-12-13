Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney

Jeff Williams, a former chief operating officer at Apple, might join the board of directors of Disney soon. Williams received nominations from the company’s board of directors to become an independent director. He will be in the 2026 elections at the yearly shareholders meeting.

Williams was with Apple for 10 years as the chief operating officer and was responsible for the worldwide operations, support, and customer service of the company. He was also the head of the health initiatives and engineering of the Apple Watch, along with the design team from around two years ago up to his retirement.

The board of directors at Disney will have 11 members, adding Jeff Williams, who stated he is looking forward to contributing to the company’s growth, and will then be joining Mary Barra, GM CEO, Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, Bob Iger, Jeremy Darroch, former CEO at Sky, and James Gorman, former Executive Chairman at Morgan Stanley, and others.