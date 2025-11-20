Jeff Williams Retires From Apple

After working for Apple for over 25 years, Jeff Williams, an Apple executive, has stepped down and retired. Apple has removed Jeff Williams from their leadership page.

He has maintained the role of Chief Operations Officer from 2015 until this year in July where Sabih Khan succeeded him and took on the role. He remains Senior Vice President Of Design, Health and Watch this Friday as part of their transition to the new generation of leadership at Apple.

Jeff Williams was one of the top executives in Apple so his leaving made headlines. Jeff Williams supervised customer service and support and all worldwide operations of the company and led the health and engineering initiatives for the Apple Watch, taking over the design team around 2 years ago.