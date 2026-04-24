JENNIE and Beats Collaborate to Release Beats Solo 4 Headphones in Onyx Black

In September 2025, Beats and JENNIE, a singer from South Korea, collaborated and released a Ruby Red special edition of the Solo 4 headphones selling out in less than 24 hours.

JENNIE and Beats are again collaborating, announcing an Onyx Black version of the Solo 4 headphones. It features attachable bows that come in black matching color with a carrying case that is also matched. An ear cushion of the headphones has the symbol inspired by the music from JENNIE.

Part of the promo collab will have Apple Music premiering a custom playlist made by JENNIE. Fans in South Korea have the chance to get a one-day pop-up experience allowing guests to view the headphones and get a custom charm for their bags in Seongsu.

The special edition Beats Solo 4 will be available at JD online in China, Shopee, Studio 7, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines via Shopee and Coupang in South Korea. The United States has the headphones priced at $199.99 at apple.com available on April 24.