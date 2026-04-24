News

JENNIE and Beats Collaborate to Release Beats Solo 4 Headphones in Onyx Black

By Samantha Wiley
JENNIE and Beats Collaborate to Release Beats Solo 4 Headphones in Onyx Black

In September 2025, Beats and JENNIE, a singer from South Korea, collaborated and released a Ruby Red special edition of the Solo 4 headphones selling out in less than 24 hours. 


JENNIE and Beats are again collaborating, announcing an Onyx Black version of the Solo 4 headphones. It features attachable bows that come in black matching color with a carrying case that is also matched. An ear cushion of the headphones has the symbol inspired by the music from JENNIE.

JENNIE and Beats Collaborate to Release Beats Solo 4 Headphones in Onyx Black

Part of the promo collab will have Apple Music premiering a custom playlist made by JENNIE. Fans in South Korea have the chance to get a one-day pop-up experience allowing guests to view the headphones and get a custom charm for their bags in Seongsu.

The special edition Beats Solo 4 will be available at JD online in China, Shopee, Studio 7, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines via Shopee and Coupang in South Korea. The United States has the headphones priced at $199.99 at apple.com available on April 24.


Latest News
Miami Grand Prix 3D Experience on Apple Maps
Miami Grand Prix 3D Experience on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $29 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Moves to Executive Chairman
Tim Cook Moves to Executive Chairman
1 Min Read
Apple Unlikely to Have 200MP Telephoto Lens for iPhone before 2028
Apple Unlikely to Have 200MP Telephoto Lens for iPhone before 2028
1 Min Read
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $151 Off
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $151 Off
1 Min Read
Johny Srouji Takes a Larger Role At Apple
Johny Srouji Takes a Larger Role At Apple
1 Min Read
Cut Cost Result in the Downgrading of the iPhone 18
Cut Cost Result in the Downgrading of the iPhone 18
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO
Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Graphic For This Years WWDC Gives us a Peek at a Big Feature for iOS 27
Graphic For This Years WWDC Gives us a Peek at a Big Feature for iOS 27
1 Min Read
New Mac Studio and MacBook Pro Delayed Due to Shortages
New Mac Studio and MacBook Pro Delayed Due to Shortages
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?