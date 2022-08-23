Jetpack Joyride 2 arrives on Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Popular game Jetpack Joyride now has a sequel and is available to play on the Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade

Jetpack Joyride 2 features an endless running game done in side-scrolling form. Players take command of Barry Steakfries as he navigates through various stages and obstacles. The game has a one-touch gameplay and can run on both the iPad and iPhone. Along the way, Barry must collect coins and get as far as he can on each level.

The first Jetpack Joyride app enjoyed 500 million-plus downloads. Now, Apple says that the sequel has a new story, new gameplay mechanics and a revamped HD graphics. Furthermore, players get a chance to try a new character named Betty Beefpies.

Along with the new title, Apple’s gaming service has updates for Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis, Cooking Mama: Cuisine and Simon’s Cat Story Time. Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and can accommodate up to six devices in a subscription.

Samantha Wiley

