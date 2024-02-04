Joe Rogan to make an Apple Podcasts return

Spotify has made a deal with Joe Rogan, with the personality set to make a return to Apple Podcasts.

The $250 million deal will have a revenue share and minimum guarantee agreement based on sales ads, although the specifics have not been outlined. In addition, Spotify will handle content distribution on many platforms, which might include Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and others. The WSJ did not mention if backlog content will be included.

Rogan’s podcast became controversial after a podcast about COVID was published. Protests came and asked for its removal, which Rogan claims was a ‘political hit job’ Spotify apologized for the episode at first and did not remove the podcast, but eventually did after a backlash.

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has 2000-plus episodes and will enter its 15th anniversary in December this year.