John Giannandrea Removed From Executive Leader Page

The Apple Leadership page has been recently updated. John Giannandrea has been removed from the list of executives, with the AI chief retiring in the Spring of next year and staying as an advisor for Apple until he leaves.

The retirement was announced last Monday, and Apple has already updated its website for executive leadership. Amar Subrayama, former vice president of AI from Microsoft, will be taking over as the AI vice president at Apple, who will then be reporting to Craig Federghi, chief of software engineering. Giannandrea-led teams.

The AI chief leaving the company stems from the Siri failure in iOS 18, where Apple introduced new features for Apple Intelligence for Siri when iOS 18 was unveiled during the WWDC. The promised functionalities were expected to roll out in the Spring of this year, but Apple has delayed the smarter version to 2026. Over a dozen employees who previously worked for their AI team shared that the delays in Siri development were due to poor leadership, indecision, conflicts in personalities, and privacy practices that were stringent.