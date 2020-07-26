John Lewis documentary proceeds will be given to museums

The John Lewis: Good Trouble documentary started showing on July 3, and its proceeds will be given to museums that recognize his legacy.

Apple has announced today that they will be giving away the proceeds of its John Lewis documentary to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Civil Rights Museum in Washington DC and Memphis, Tennessee, respectively.

John Lewis, a civil rights leader and congressman recently passed away. As tribute, Apple dedicated its front page to Lewis along with a tweet from Tim Cook. The company also revealed a list of podcast episodes and curated articles that celebrate Lewis’ legacy.

Apple users in Canada and the US can watch the documentary on their Mac, Apple TV, Apple TV app on the iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. Roku, Amazon Fire TV and select LG and Samsung Smart TVs should also be able to view the content.