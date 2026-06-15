News

Jon Prosser and Apple Formally Ask Court to Set The Default Judgement Aside

By Samantha Wiley
Jon Prosser and Apple Formally Ask Court to Set The Default Judgement Aside

Leaker Jon Prosser and Apple have asked a federal court to put aside the initial judgment given to him in October last year, as the leaker has agreed to give the documents that he has failed to provide.


A lawsuit was filed by Apple against Michael Ramacciotti and Jon Prosser in July last year, accusing them of misappropriation of trade secrets following the published videos made by Jon Prosser that remade the renders of the Liquid Glass in iOS 26, months in advance of Apple announcing the feature.

Jon Prosser and Apple Formally Ask Court to Set The Default Judgement Aside

The deadline to respond formally to the accusations has been missed by Prosser, resulting in the lawyers of the company asking for a default judgment, with the court setting it for October. The United States District Court for the Northern District is going to have to approve of this, and after approval, Jon will have 10 days to file a pleading to the complaint filed by Apple.


Latest News
Apple Ad Shows AirPods Pro 3 Offers the Best Active Noise Cancellation
Apple Ad Shows AirPods Pro 3 Offers the Best Active Noise Cancellation
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New iOS 27 Features With Revamped Siri
New iOS 27 Features With Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The JOYROOM Qi2 4in1 MagSafe Charging Station is $20 Off
The JOYROOM Qi2 4in1 MagSafe Charging Station is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Strongest On-Device AI Model By Apple Needs You To Have an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro at the Minimum
Strongest On-Device AI Model By Apple Needs You To Have an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro at the Minimum
1 Min Read
Final Remarks By Tim Cook As CEO During the Keynote
Final Remarks By Tim Cook As CEO During the Keynote
1 Min Read
Apple Finally Unveils Revamped Siri
Apple Finally Unveils Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
Anker’s 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $40 Off
Anker’s 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC
Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC
1 Min Read
How Apple Brought the Ancient Creatures to Life in Prehistoric Planet
How Apple Brought the Ancient Creatures to Life in Prehistoric Planet
1 Min Read
Poke Is The First Apple-Approved Third-Party AI Agent
Poke Is The First Apple-Approved Third-Party AI Agent
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $50 Off!
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?