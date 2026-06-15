Jon Prosser and Apple Formally Ask Court to Set The Default Judgement Aside

Leaker Jon Prosser and Apple have asked a federal court to put aside the initial judgment given to him in October last year, as the leaker has agreed to give the documents that he has failed to provide.

A lawsuit was filed by Apple against Michael Ramacciotti and Jon Prosser in July last year, accusing them of misappropriation of trade secrets following the published videos made by Jon Prosser that remade the renders of the Liquid Glass in iOS 26, months in advance of Apple announcing the feature.

The deadline to respond formally to the accusations has been missed by Prosser, resulting in the lawyers of the company asking for a default judgment, with the court setting it for October. The United States District Court for the Northern District is going to have to approve of this, and after approval, Jon will have 10 days to file a pleading to the complaint filed by Apple.