Jon Stewart begins staff selection for Apple TV+ project

The Daily Show host and filmmaker Jon Stewart has begun filling out his staff position for a new Apple TV+ show.

The Apple TV+ show is yet to have a name but it will focus on current events. Brinda Adhikari is assigned as the showrunner, while Chelsea Devantez will work as a head writer. Lorrie Baranek will be the show’s executive producer.

Adhikari is a known figure in news media, having worked for companies like CBS. She recently won the Edward R Murrow award in 2020. Devantez is famous for her work on ‘Bless This Mess’ and ‘The Opposition with Jordan Klepper’. Baranek has worked on projects such as ‘The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore’ and ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’.

Friends! Our show is hiring. For many positions. If you have a background in comedy/news/docs/advocacy/general positively-intentioned badassery, take a look. Please apply using the instructions on this link below:https://t.co/5qAstLSCGD — Brinda Adhikari (@adhikab) February 16, 2021

The series will be an hour in length and have single subjects that discusses current issues. It will be similar to ‘The Daily Show’, which is a satire TV program.