Jony Ive and Luca Maestri tapped for Ferrari CEO Role

Jony Ive, former Apple Chief Design Officer, and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri are both in the running for Ferrari CEO, according to Reuters.

Louis Camilleri has recently left his post as Ferrari CEO last week due to personal reasons. Since then, a list of candidates has surfaced, with Ive and Maestri’s name among them. It was rumored that Vittorio Colao, former CEO of Vodafone was on it but the claim has long been dismissed as ‘groundless’.

Apple executives have been named as CEO candidates for some time now. Apple chief chipmaker Johny Srouji was short-listed for the Intel CEO position but was later given to Bob Swan.

Both Ive and Maestri have not made any mention if they’re planning to pursue the position. Maestri is Apple’s Chief Financial Officer since 2014 and worked as Corporate Controller. Ive left in 2019 to form his own company called LoveFrom, with Apple declaring he’s still one of their primary clients.