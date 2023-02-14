Jony Ive Designs King Charles III Coronation Emblem

The Buckingham Palace recently unveiled its official coronation emblem for King Charles III, which was designed by Jony Ive, former design chief for Apple.

The coronation emblem features various items that form St. Edward’s crown, including shamrocks, roses, daffodils, and thistles that are considered icons in the UK. With the emblem design, Ive conveys King Charles’ love of nature and the ‘optimism of spring’.

Ive is no stranger when it comes to high-profile designs. He had a hand in creating the ‘Terra Carta Seal’ in 2021 so the country can bestow it to leaders who come up with ways to create a sustainable market. The former Apple employee stayed from 1997 through 2019, then left to form LoveFrom, along with Marc Newson.

Apple established a deal that LoveFrom will be Apple’s primary client, which expired in 2022. The emblem will be used over the coronation weekend in the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom in May.