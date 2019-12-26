Jony Ive Donates to School Orchard Campaign in the UK

Jony Ive, former Design Chief for Apple has donated £100,000 to the ‘Be a Tree Angel’ campaign, which plans to plant orchards in schools around the UK. He’s one of the 4 businessmen who has donated £100k for the project.

Ive’s donation should be enough to fund a thousand orchards in a thousand schools, and is something that he holds dear. Ive mentioned that the Apple Park campus’ orchards were a central part of his design. The Stafford native says that he has a deep affection for trees and being able to give back is ‘fabulous’.

Apple Park has approximately 9,000 trees in 300-plus varieties that are native to Cupertino. The ‘Be a Tree Angel’ is a campaign from the minds over at the Daily Mail.

Jony Ive recently left Apple and formed his own company called ‘LoveFrom’, which still does projects with the Cupertino-based company from time to time.