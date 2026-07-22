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Jony Ive Left Out Intentionally in Lawsuit Against OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
Jony Ive Left Out Intentionally in Lawsuit Against OpenAI

Apple has chased legal action sending letters to former employees at Apple that are now currently working for OpenAI, but Apple looks to have intentionally left out Jony Ive in this due to the relationship with Laurene Powell Jobs.


Over 400 employees that previously worked for Apple are recorded working at OpenAI.

Jony Ive Left Out Intentionally in Lawsuit Against OpenAI

Apple accuses OpenAI of coaching the recruits to pass measures in security to bring hardware from Apple for sessions that are like show and tell. Ive is not significantly involved in this, but the relationship between him and Powell Jobs is significant.

Ive being named directly could have backfired against Apple. Jony Ive has spent decades as one of Apple’s well-known figures, but it could have made sympathy for the public for Jony Ive and garner criticism against Apple that the lawsuit was made by previous concerns and grievances in trade secrets.


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