Jony Ive linked to M1 24 inch iMac design

Jony Ive, former chief design officer at Apple was rumored to have been involved in the design process of the new 24 inch iMac with the M1 chip.

In 2019, Ive announced his departure and created his own company, to which Apple was a client. During his time with Apple, Ive made notable contributions to iconic products such as the MacBook, iPad, iPhone, iPod and now, the iMac.

Apple confirmed the news and mentioned that the former chief design officer had a hand in the new iMac but did not say if it was before or after Ive left the company.

The new 24 inch iMac is powered by the M1 chip, with the most notable feature being the seven different color options. Aside from the M1 Apple Silicon chip, the product sports a thinner design and an aesthetic refresh. It was announced during the April 2021 event ‘Spring Loaded’.